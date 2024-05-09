Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of TOY stock traded down C$0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.50. The company had a trading volume of 248,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$999.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$27.52 and a 52 week high of C$37.73.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.03 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.9973592 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$48,312.25. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOY shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.13.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

