Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.72

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.72 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

Graham has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Graham has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Graham Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Graham stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $767.12. 13,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,339. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $729.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.11. Graham has a 12-month low of $551.36 and a 12-month high of $771.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total value of $396,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,989.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

