Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR remained flat at $13.52 during trading on Thursday. 1,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ARKR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

