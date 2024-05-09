Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.413 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

TSE:OVV traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$70.14. 49,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,832. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$70.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$43.23 and a twelve month high of C$76.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.69.

Ovintiv last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$2.61 by C$0.59. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 8.1245634 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from C$59.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

