Analyzing Sany Heavy Equipment International (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) and Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)

Sany Heavy Equipment International (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report) and Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sany Heavy Equipment International and Hitachi Construction Machinery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sany Heavy Equipment International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sany Heavy Equipment International N/A N/A N/A $0.09 7.02 Hitachi Construction Machinery $9.74 billion N/A $519.29 million $6.12 9.21

Hitachi Construction Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than Sany Heavy Equipment International. Sany Heavy Equipment International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hitachi Construction Machinery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sany Heavy Equipment International N/A N/A N/A Hitachi Construction Machinery 6.69% 12.15% 5.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Sany Heavy Equipment International and Hitachi Construction Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International and Hitachi Construction Machinery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sany Heavy Equipment International 0 0 0 0 N/A Hitachi Construction Machinery 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Sany Heavy Equipment International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hitachi Construction Machinery beats Sany Heavy Equipment International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sany Heavy Equipment International

(Get Free Report)

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic, smart mine products, and spare parts. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment. The company offers coal mining machinery products, such as road headers, including soft rock and hard rock road headers, integrated excavation, bolting, and self-protection machinery; mining equipment consisting of coal mining machines, hydraulic support system, scraper and armored-face conveyors, etc.; non-coal mining machinery products comprising tunnel road headers and mining machines; and mining transport equipment, which include mechanical and electric drive off-highway dump trucks, widebody vehicles, and other related products. It also provides smart mine products, such as unmanned driving, automated integrated mining, and smart mine operation systems; container equipment comprising front loaders, stacking machines, quayside gantry cranes, etc.; bulk material equipment consisting of grippers, elevated hoisting arms, etc.; general equipment, including heavy-weight forklifts, telehandlers, etc.; and robotic system integration, mobile robots, and electric forklifts. In addition, the company provides maintenance and other, and property development services. It operates in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, the United States, and internationally. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shenyang, the People's Republic of China. Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of Sany Hongkong Group Limited.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

(Get Free Report)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks. The company also provides ICT construction solutions; ConSite that monitors machines' operational status and alarms by sending monthly operational reports, as well as notifies emergency alarms; Fleet management system, which offers real-time monitoring of dump truck for optimizing vehicle operations; and autonomous haulage system for autonomous operation of mining dump trucks. In addition, it provides parts and services; used equipment under the PREMIUM USED brand; machinery rental services under the PREMIUM RENTAL and REC brand names; and parts remanufacturing services. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Taito, Japan. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.