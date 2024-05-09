Head to Head Survey: Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) and Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) and Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Teekay and Caravelle International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay 0 0 0 0 N/A Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

46.7% of Teekay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Caravelle International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Teekay has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay and Caravelle International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay 10.28% 9.07% 7.03% Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teekay and Caravelle International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay $1.46 billion 0.50 $150.64 million $1.53 5.27 Caravelle International Group $133.78 million 0.29 $12.23 million N/A N/A

Teekay has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Summary

Teekay beats Caravelle International Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services. As of March 1, 2024, the company operated a fleet of approximately 53 owned and chartered-in vessels. It serves energy and utility companies, major oil traders, large oil consumers and petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

