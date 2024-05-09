Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Target Price to $311.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $317.00 to $311.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WTW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $295.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $252.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $502,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,226,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,736.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 53,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile



Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

