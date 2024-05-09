Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00.

WSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $39.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,717.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,609,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,294,000 after buying an additional 73,119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $6,306,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.