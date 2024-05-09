Comparing Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) & ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Modular Medical and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -235.93% -180.37% ClearPoint Neuro -92.21% -83.94% -47.92%

Volatility & Risk

Modular Medical has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A N/A -$13.88 million ($0.97) -1.76 ClearPoint Neuro $23.95 million 6.77 -$22.09 million ($0.91) -6.58

This table compares Modular Medical and ClearPoint Neuro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Modular Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ClearPoint Neuro. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modular Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.5% of Modular Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Modular Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Modular Medical and ClearPoint Neuro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 3 0 3.00

Modular Medical presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 148.54%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.33%. Given Modular Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats Modular Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain. It has license and collaboration agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB; license and research agreement with Koninklijke Philips N.V., UCB Biopharma SRL, and University of California and San Francisco; and development and license agreement with NE Scientific, LLC. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

