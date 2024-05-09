Contrasting Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) & STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF)

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STEP Energy Services and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STEP Energy Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure $278.12 million 1.43 $24.34 million $0.68 13.32

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than STEP Energy Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STEP Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 7.58% 10.82% 7.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares STEP Energy Services and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for STEP Energy Services and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STEP Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 0 2 1 0 2.33

STEP Energy Services currently has a consensus target price of $1.45, indicating a potential downside of 48.94%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.45%. Given Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is more favorable than STEP Energy Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure beats STEP Energy Services on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STEP Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services. In addition, the company offers pipeline, facility maintenance, pipeline pigging, and purging services. STEP Energy Services Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites. The company is also involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility. In addition, it develops Railtronix, an inventory management software; and all-electric equipment that automates the low pressure section of oil and gas well completion sites. The company serves exploration and production, and oilfield services industries. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.