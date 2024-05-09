Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGY. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,982 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,162,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,200,000 after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,009,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,188,536 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,331,000 after acquiring an additional 77,733 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,506,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,647,000 after acquiring an additional 257,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

