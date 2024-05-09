Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.63.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGY. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on Magnolia Oil & Gas
Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas
Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.37%.
About Magnolia Oil & Gas
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Magnolia Oil & Gas
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.