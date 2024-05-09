IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.44.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IGM Biosciences

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $2,230,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,638,533 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,282.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 270,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $2,230,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,638,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $47,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,191 shares of company stock valued at $80,927. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,038,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 83,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 41,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $549.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.27. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $17.70.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.05. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 11,568.83%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Free Report

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.