Reviewing Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Auna (NYSE:AUNA)

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Auna (NYSE:AUNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Teladoc Health and Auna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health -8.90% -10.13% -5.37% Auna N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health $2.60 billion 0.79 -$220.37 million ($1.41) -8.65 Auna N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Teladoc Health and Auna’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Auna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teladoc Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Teladoc Health and Auna, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health 0 11 6 0 2.35 Auna 0 0 4 0 3.00

Teladoc Health presently has a consensus target price of $18.73, indicating a potential upside of 53.68%. Auna has a consensus target price of $14.15, indicating a potential upside of 90.96%. Given Auna’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Auna is more favorable than Teladoc Health.

Summary

Auna beats Teladoc Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. The BetterHelp segment operates a mental health platform that provides online counseling and therapy services through website, mobile applications, phones, and text-based interactions by its licensed clinicians. The company offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, and BetterHelp brands. It serves employers, health plans, hospitals and health systems, and insurance and financial services companies, as well as individual members. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Auna

Auna S.A., a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

