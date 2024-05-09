Comparing Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) & Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Corteva’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 6.00 -$130,000.00 $0.01 70.49 Corteva $17.23 billion 2.30 $735.00 million $0.79 71.92

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than Grown Rogue International. Grown Rogue International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corteva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A Corteva 0 6 16 0 2.73

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Grown Rogue International and Corteva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Corteva has a consensus target price of $63.24, indicating a potential upside of 11.30%. Given Corteva’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corteva is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

Volatility & Risk

Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corteva has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Corteva shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International -1.70% -3.71% -1.67% Corteva 3.32% 6.68% 3.92%

Summary

Corteva beats Grown Rogue International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through direct-to-retail delivery and third-party delivery, wholesalers, and processors. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

