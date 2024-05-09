Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) & Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Critical Comparison

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK – Get Free Report) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Genco Shipping & Trading, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Genco Shipping & Trading 0 1 2 0 2.67

Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.28%.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genco Shipping & Trading $383.83 million 2.52 -$12.87 million ($0.31) -73.06

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Genco Shipping & Trading’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Volatility & Risk

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of -1.97, indicating that its stock price is 297% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Genco Shipping & Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A Genco Shipping & Trading -3.35% 3.10% 2.56%

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

