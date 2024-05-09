Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given New $10.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASUR. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

Asure Software stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.86 million, a P/E ratio of -16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,924,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 976,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 112,479 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 745,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 115,256 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in Asure Software by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

