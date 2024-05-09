Benchmark Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $180.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDUFree Report) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIDU. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Baidu Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $109.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.09. Baidu has a 52-week low of $94.25 and a 52-week high of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Institutional Trading of Baidu

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

