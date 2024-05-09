Benchmark Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $180.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIDU. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Get Baidu alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Baidu

Baidu Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Baidu

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $109.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.09. Baidu has a 52-week low of $94.25 and a 52-week high of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.