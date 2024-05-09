Verus Financial Partners Inc. Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE XOM traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.71. 5,758,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,676,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.15 and its 200-day moving average is $106.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.