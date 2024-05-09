FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

FirstService Stock Performance

FSV stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$207.34. 11,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41. FirstService has a 1-year low of C$186.43 and a 1-year high of C$231.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$216.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$215.24. The firm has a market cap of C$9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.89.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.04). FirstService had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that FirstService will post 6.9558535 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FirstService

About FirstService

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen acquired 7,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$223.96 per share, with a total value of C$1,657,304.00. Also, Director D. Scott Patterson sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$230.50, for a total value of C$115,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,897. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company's stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

