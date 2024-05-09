CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $67.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 610,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,704. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.64.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,335. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 184,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 240,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,387 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

