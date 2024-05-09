iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Raised by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,797 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,936,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,676,000 after acquiring an additional 440,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.31. 1,402,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,115,758. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

