RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $7.37. RPC shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 1,014,865 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.33 million. RPC had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. RPC’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

RPC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 52.81%. This is a boost from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RPC’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of RPC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in RPC by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,277,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,627 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter worth $925,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in RPC by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 69,737 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in RPC by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RPC by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after buying an additional 161,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

RPC Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

