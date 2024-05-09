Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells 5,110 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $156,519.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,865.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Gregory Orenstein sold 2,410 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $82,928.10.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.29, a P/E/G ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in nCino by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 228,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after buying an additional 48,164 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $4,932,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in nCino by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $1,175,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in nCino by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

