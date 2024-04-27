Susquehanna Cuts Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target to $14.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Hawaiian Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $645.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.24 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 301.69% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 129.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 112,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 63,620 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 96.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 62,835 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 191.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 88,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

