Susquehanna Cuts Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target to $14.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Hawaiian Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19.
Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $645.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.24 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 301.69% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian
About Hawaiian
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hawaiian
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.