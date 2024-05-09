Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,998 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 198.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYLD. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 17,272 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 39,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $604,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 89,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of SYLD opened at $69.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average is $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

