Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Boosted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Target by 15.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 9.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,589,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $159.59 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.90. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.