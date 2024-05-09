84,146 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 84,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $258,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $100,726,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,354,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,197,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on OBDC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. Analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.