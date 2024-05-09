Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $668,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 545.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $390.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.11. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $398.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

