26,015 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 1.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $299,000. SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSJT opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.