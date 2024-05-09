Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.19.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

