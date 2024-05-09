Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,578 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,597,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 378,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $86,856,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $269.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $196.74 and a twelve month high of $278.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.37 and a 200-day moving average of $240.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

