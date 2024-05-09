Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,257 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
