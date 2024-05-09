Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 311 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,058,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,119,000 after acquiring an additional 749,370 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,138,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 280.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 246,622 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,013,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,540,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,543,000 after acquiring an additional 124,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

