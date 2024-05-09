Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $98.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.37 and a 200-day moving average of $92.59. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $77.24 and a 1 year high of $101.23.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

