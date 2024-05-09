Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:KGS)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Kodiak Gas Services has a payout ratio of 91.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Kodiak Gas Services to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE KGS opened at $27.98 on Thursday. Kodiak Gas Services has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $225.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret C. Montana purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,468.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

