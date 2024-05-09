Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 119.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.31. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $186.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,797.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

