Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Extendicare Stock Performance
Shares of EXE opened at C$7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$7.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.95. The firm has a market cap of C$607.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.22.
Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 36.03%. The business had revenue of C$350.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.3856691 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Extendicare
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.
