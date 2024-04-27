Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Shares of EXE opened at C$7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$7.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.95. The firm has a market cap of C$607.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 36.03%. The business had revenue of C$350.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.3856691 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Leede Jones Gable increased their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extendicare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

