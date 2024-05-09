Head-To-Head Review: Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) vs. Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) and Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Polymetal International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $205.46 million 3.20 $6.12 million $0.02 136.75 Polymetal International N/A N/A N/A $0.40 7.64

Endeavour Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Polymetal International. Polymetal International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endeavour Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver 2.98% 2.28% 1.83% Polymetal International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Polymetal International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Endeavour Silver and Polymetal International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00 Polymetal International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.94%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Polymetal International.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Polymetal International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Kyzyl property located in the East Kazakhstan Region, Kazakhstan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

