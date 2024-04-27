Chubb’s (CB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $280.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $266.89.

Get Chubb alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $245.38 on Wednesday. Chubb has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.