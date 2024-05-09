Sage Investment Advisers LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 7.4% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after buying an additional 2,257,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,073,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,927,122,000 after buying an additional 763,505 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,229,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,272,846,000 after acquiring an additional 374,489 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,078,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,725,079,000 after purchasing an additional 141,566 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of V stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $277.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,023,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,005. The firm has a market cap of $506.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

