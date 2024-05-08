The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $5,026,356.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $5,026,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,906,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,270,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,189,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average is $65.15. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The company has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,192,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 186.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,234,000 after buying an additional 4,624,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 424.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,400,000 after buying an additional 3,602,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

