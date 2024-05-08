Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Makes New $697,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,866 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Intel Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. 61,240,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,554,020. The firm has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.05.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

