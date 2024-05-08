Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $658,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.19. 945,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,559. The company has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.29 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

