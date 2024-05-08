Edward M. Basile Sells 7,157 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $930,266.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,066.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.22. 637,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,221. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -374.35 and a beta of 1.87. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $132.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.57.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMDX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.