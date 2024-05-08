Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Sells $604,500.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,406.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Carvana Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of CVNA traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.39. 3,649,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,279,654. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 3.28.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.
CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
