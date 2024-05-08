Blue Barn Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 91.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWF traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $335.19. The company had a trading volume of 945,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,559. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $246.29 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.01. The company has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.