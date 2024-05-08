Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Purchases 160 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 65,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.14. 1,159,756 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

