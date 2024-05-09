Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Honeywell International comprises about 0.9% of Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $198.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.