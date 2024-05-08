41,889 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.1% of Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 38,646,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,539,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $160.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

