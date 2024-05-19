Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 192,426 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 192,426 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Mastercard worth $207,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

MA stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $460.27. 1,985,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $357.85 and a 1 year high of $490.00.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,448,688 shares of company stock worth $658,248,007. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

